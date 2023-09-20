Wisconsin child care special session; providers, families feel squeeze

Wisconsin lawmakers have dueling proposals to boost child care as parents complain about long wait lists and high prices.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, called the Legislature into session Wednesday wanting lawmakers to approve $365 million to keep the Child Care Counts program alive. The governor had used $600 million in federal pandemic relief dollars to start the program, but that money runs out in January.

"It’s been incredibly difficult to fill some of those loose ends," said Just Like Mommy Childcare Center's Fred Smith.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Across three Milwaukee sites, the Just Like Mommy Childcare Centers have six job openings. Their Florida location, meanwhile, has none and won't have any in the future.

"That facility opened just prior to the pandemic," Smith said. "Similar issues with staffing and just based off of that, not able to staff correctly, we decided to shut the doors."

In Wisconsin, Just Like Mommy is using Child Care Counts to offer workers bonuses for staying. The state program gives grants to providers to be used for things like paying rent, boosting pay and offering bonuses.

"It’s been big for employee retention mainly. We’ve had some struggles with the higher requested pay, as far as keeping the employees motivated for wanting to come to work," said Smith. "They make a big impact for employees that could otherwise go elsewhere and catch an extra buck or two."

If the Child Care Counts program ends, Democrats and child care providers have warned that some facilities may have to close or reduce their offerings.

"It’s gonna cause us to be creative in hiring. We’re gonna have to really depend on our core folks, and we may have to reduce the number of children that we currently serve," Smith said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The governor has the power to call special sessions, but he can’t force a vote or debate. Wisconsin Republicans, who control both legislative chambers, gaveled in and then immediately adjourned Wednesday – keeping the session open for possible future action.

Republicans have competing proposals for child care, one of which would create a loan program for providers and allow younger people to work in the child care industry.

"Potentially for some assistant work, not a lead teacher. I would never put a 16-year-old as a lead teacher, but absolutely as a spot filler," Smith said.

A new Forward Analytics study found the average cost of infant child care in a center is $13,000 per year in Wisconsin. That's more than tuition at UW-Madison.

The study also found, since 2010, Wisconsin has experienced a 26% drop in child care workers, which nationally are the 13th lowest paid of 546 jobs. That means workers can make more as cashiers and servers.

Forward Analytics determined child care costs an average of 18-36% of a Wisconsin family’s income.