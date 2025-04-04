Wisconsin budget: Lawmakers, community discuss how to spend money

The Brief Wisconsin lawmakers held a public listening session to discuss the next state budget. Community leaders and the public discussed how they want taxpayer dollars spent. The state budget will ultimately go through the Wisconsin Senate, Assembly and Gov. Evers.



The Wisconsin state budget isn’t just paper, it's something that touches residents' lives. On Friday, the state's most powerful lawmakers – the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee – heard from community leaders and the public about how to spend taxpayer dollars.

Crime and court

What they're saying:

Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern asked lawmakers for more state money for assistant district attorneys.

"When federal funds expire this summer, Milwaukee County will see an additional 10% reduction of our assistant DA staff, and that actually means laying off 10% of our current ADAs who are today staffing criminal courts in Milwaukee County," he said.

For 25 years, Milwaukee County has had an average of 125 to 128 prosecutors. Of the 127 it currently has, federal funds pay for 12.5 – and that money is running out.

Milwaukee County Courthouse Complex

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley urged for money for the courthouse, which he said has serious safety and security issues.

"Now is the time to work together to construct a new building," he said.

Children and seniors

What they're saying:

Tina Quealy, the head of Betty Brinn Children's Museum, asked the state to invest $10 million in a new location. She said the museum needs more room to help more youngsters.

"Betty Brinn has never received any kind of governmental funding, so we’re here today to advocate for funding for our new museum project," she said. "Betty Brinn will be building a world-class, wonderful, amazing museum in the city of Milwaukee."

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Residents from around the area spoke at Wisconsin State Fair Park's Exposition Center. Some asked for more money for schools or more state reimbursement for special education. Others spoke about keeping programs open.

"Four years ago, I lost my wife. It was devastating. My soul mate was gone, and I was alone, didn’t know how to cook," said George Banda, a decorated Vietnam War veteran. "Through the help of the programs that Milwaukee County provided, it helped me get up and out."

Budget process

What's next:

Gov. Tony Evers has already proposed his budget. After four listening sessions, like Friday's, Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee will come up with their own budget.

Then, the full Assembly and Senate will vote. The budget then goes to Evers who can sign it, veto it or a combination of the two – the likely use of his very powerful partial veto pen.