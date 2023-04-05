Wisconsin budget: Local leaders, residents make funding pitches

It's budget season, and Wisconsin residents are getting a chance to pitch what they think the state should fund.

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee held its first public hearing Wednesday, April 5 at the Waukesha County Expo Center. For a room full of concerned Wisconsinites, for seven hours, the floor was theirs.

"People’s opinions matter, and we’ll listen very attentively as we go through the budget hearing," said State Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), the committee's co-chair.

Wednesday's was the first of four public hearings. The Joint Finance Committee is listening to what residents believe should be a prioritized for the budget, and a hot topic in southeastern Wisconsin was shared revenue.

"We need you. We need additional revenue, whether it’s the form of sales tax or increase of revenue," said Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez. "Please, let’s continue this let’s strengthen this relationship."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks at a Joint Finance Committee hearing in Waukesha

Several city and county leaders asked the committee for more money. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city needs it to maintain a good quality of life.

"By supporting an increase in shared revenue within the state budget, you can enable all communities around the state of Wisconsin to invest in their core services," he said.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow is pushing for more shared revenue, too. He argued it is the state's third-largest county – so they need more funds.

"The challenge we have is to ensure we maintain the level of services that we have while watching the taxpayers dollars as well as we can," said Farrow.

Joint Finance Committee hearing in Waukesha

Another push was for school funding. Several groups and school districts argued the state of public schools is in disarray.

"Buildings are in disrepair, course offerings are shrinking, staff have left the profession and not enough young people are entering the field of education," said Ingrid Walker-Hey, vice president of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association.

The hearings come as Wisconsin's state budget is projected to be the largest in history, reaching $7.1 billion.