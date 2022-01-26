Wisconsin blood donor wins SUV in Versiti sweepstakes, ‘unbelieveable’

Donating blood is usually voluntary. But it landed one Wisconsin donor a free car.

"We thought that right now cars are in such high demand and low supply that that would be a great way to make an impact with our donors and to truly show our gratitude and appreciation for them," said Gitech Dubal of Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin's "Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes" is honored one blood donor on Wednesday, Jan. 26 with a new SUV.

"We wanted to do something big, something special for our donors," Dubal said.

The lucky winner is Judy Krepsky from West Bend. She has been donating blood since she was in college. To date, that is 115 times.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When I found out that O negative was universal, I figured that’s for sure something I need to keep up as long as I can," Krepsky said.

Krepsky got the keys to her new Honda HRV on Wednesday. While it was the luck of the draw, the O-negative donor is the perfect match.

"For Judy to receive it for someone who’s so committed to our cause, I think sometimes things just work out really well," Dubal said.

Krepsky hopes her lengthy time as a donor will motivate Wisconsinites to do the same – as every two seconds, someone is in need of life-saving blood.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Hearing how many folks are affected by one small donation just is pretty unbelievable," Krepsky said.

Krepsky was one of 15,000 donors who entered the sweepstakes. She was picked at random.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is always in need of donations – especially during this pandemic. You can schedule an appoint to donate with Versiti.