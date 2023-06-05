Wisconsin Bike Week 2023: Mayor's Bike Ride

article

It's Wisconsin Bike Week, and multiple people came out to ride with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson at the Mayor's Bike Ride Monday morning, June 5.

Mayor Johnson was joined by the Department of Public Works, Sixteenth Street Community Health Services, VIA CDC, the Wisconsin Bike Fed and other community partners in kicking off Wisconsin Bike Week by riding by community projects.

The event was a brief program at Walker Square Park, then a 4.5-mile slow roll through low-stress neighborhood streets where the City has many exciting, upcoming projects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The theme of this year's Bike Week is "Chain Reactions," and the week is packed with fun local cycling events, including bike parties, commuter stations with free snacks, and family-friendly group rides.

The next bike event takes off on Thursday, called the Bike and Bite with the Urban Ecology Center, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is going to be a great event with food trucks and much more to look forward to. For more information on Wisconsin Bike Week 2023, you can go to fox6now.com/news/wisconsin-bike-week-2023.