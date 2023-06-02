Wisconsin Bike Week: Milwaukee-area events, festivities planned

article

The Wisconsin Bike Fed is holding its Wisconsin Bike Week with festivities scheduled across the state from June 3-10.

This year's Bike Week theme is "Chain Reactions" and includes fun local cycling events from family-friendly group rides and commuter stations with free snacks to bike parties and advocacy rides.

The theme, a news release said, reflects the Bike Fed’s goals as well as highlighting partners with the same focus: to inspire a movement of better biking across the state.

The Bike Week website has tools, inspiration and a detailed schedule of community activities around the state. Bike Fed will host or co-host events in Milwaukee where staff is located, including:

Other events across southeast Wisconsin include:

For the statewide list of community events and general information, visit the Bike Week website.