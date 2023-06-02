Wisconsin Bike Week: Milwaukee-area events, festivities planned
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Bike Fed is holding its Wisconsin Bike Week with festivities scheduled across the state from June 3-10.
This year's Bike Week theme is "Chain Reactions" and includes fun local cycling events from family-friendly group rides and commuter stations with free snacks to bike parties and advocacy rides.
The theme, a news release said, reflects the Bike Fed’s goals as well as highlighting partners with the same focus: to inspire a movement of better biking across the state.
The Bike Week website has tools, inspiration and a detailed schedule of community activities around the state. Bike Fed will host or co-host events in Milwaukee where staff is located, including:
- June 3: 6th Annual Promise Zone Ride: Coordinated by Northwest Side Community Development Corporation, this slow-paced, six-mile, family-friendly ride will highlight various developments in the neighborhood. There will be free t-shirts, snacks and prizes. Bublr Bikes will have free bikes to borrow if you pre-register. More info and registration here.
- June 4: Bike Fed Pride Ride to the Parade: Meet at Company Brewing to decorate your bike then enjoy a slow roll group ride to the Walker’s Point Pride Parade. Riders are welcome to join the parade or hang out and watch.
- June 5: Ride with Mayor Johnson: Mayor’s remarks at 8:30 a.m. followed by a 4.5-mile slow ride though near south side neighborhoods.
- June 8: Bike and Bite with the Urban Ecology Center: From 4-7 p.m. there will be "bikes, food trucks, and fun" at the Riverside Urban Ecology Center branch.
- June 8: Bike Ride to National Ave Public Input meeting: Share your voice and feedback on new National Avenue future designs from 4:30-7 p.m.
Other events across southeast Wisconsin include:
- Grafton: Kids Bike Safety Day
- Kenosha: Track 101 Clinic
- Sheboygan: Morning Commuter Station
- Sheboygan: Sheboygan County Bike Festival
- West Allis: Ride with the Mayor
For the statewide list of community events and general information, visit the Bike Week website.