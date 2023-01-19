Wisconsin bail amendment: State Assembly puts it on April ballot

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly gave a final, bipartisan push Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail.

The measure will now go before voters to be ratified in the statewide April 4 election. Its passage in the Assembly by a 74-23 vote marks the culmination of a push by Republican lawmakers to speed the amendment before voters.

Putting the amendment on the April ballot gives the Republican-controlled Legislature a chance to score an early win in the new legislative session while avoiding a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The proposal’s popularity with conservatives could also drive supporters to the polls in a pivotal election that will determine ideological control of the state Supreme Court.

Wisconsin State Capitol

State law requires the Legislature to approve constitutional amendments in two consecutive sessions before sending them to the ballot for voters to ratify. The governor cannot veto constitutional amendments. The Senate gave its final approval Tuesday. both chambers first passed the bail amendment in February 2022.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It is a huge step in the right direction for holding violent, career criminals accountable," Republican Rep. William Penterman said.

The amendment would require a judge to consider a defendant’s potential risk to public safety, including their criminal history, when setting bail. Currently, cash bail is set only as a means to ensure the person appears in court. Democrats have argued the amendment could create further inequity in the criminal justice system by allowing wealthy defendants to more easily get out of jail.

"If we’re serious about safety, there are other measures to do that," said Democratic Rep. Dora Drake, pointing to reforms that are backed by liberals such as eliminating cash bail.

Opponents also have focused on what they see as a glaring problem in how the law could be applied. The added considerations in setting bail would apply only to violent criminals, but state law currently offers three different definitions for what constitutes a violent crime. Judges would have to decide which definition to follow unless and until lawmakers clarify what definition applies to bail.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Republican Rep. Cindi Duchow, the amendment's chief Assembly sponsor, said Thursday that she plans to introduce a definition in the coming weeks that would include crimes such as rape, child molestation, human trafficking and murder but not extend to misdemeanor offenses. Opponents were concerned lawmakers might wait until after the law was passed to define its scope.

Amendment supporters have been working since 2017 to pass it. Their efforts gained momentum in 2021 after Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his SUV into a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people. Brooks had posted $1,000 in an earlier case just two days before the Nov. 21 parade. Sen. Van Wanggaard, the bill's lead sponsor, said Tuesday that the measure was not a reaction to the parade killings.

Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court in neighboring Illinois halted a law that would have ended the state’s cash bail system. The California Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that it's unconstitutional to impose cash bail on a defendant who can't afford it. Legislators in that state have been working for months to end the cash bail system but their efforts have so far failed.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Republicans would not consider measures to end cash bail altogether.

The Assembly was also slated Thursday to consider an advisory referendum that Republicans want to place on the April ballot. The nonbinding measure would ask voters if they believe that welfare recipients should be required to look for work.

State law already requires recipients of unemployment benefits to look for jobs. Republicans have also passed work-search requirements to receive other welfare benefits, but COVID-19 pandemic restrictions from the President Joe Biden's administration have put those laws on hold.

After the Senate approved the ballot question Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu suggested the results, which would not change state law, could be used to back a push to require some Medicaid recipients to look for work.

Reaction

State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc)

"While it is sad that it took the horror of the Waukesha Christmas parade murders to once again bring this amendment to the fore, this has been a longstanding issue for judges in our state. I hope that it will keep more dangerous individuals from committing further offenses while out on bail."

State Rep. Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee)

"When people ask me what this Constitutional amendment does, they’re always surprised when I tell them it simply allows judges to consider the potential danger a defendant poses to the community when setting bail. It’s common sense and seems absurd that our judges are currently banned from doing so. But the consequences of Wisconsin’s broken bail system are all too clear.

"I was in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, with my wife and children. It was horrific and traumatic, but that’s not why we’re here. My colleagues and I have been working toward this goal since 2017. The victims of the Waukesha attack are just an example of the innocent people we’re trying to protect."

Judge Jennifer Dorow, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court

"I have long argued for the need to fix Wisconsin’s broken bail system," said Judge Dorow. "Five years ago, I served on a Legislative Council Study Committee that looked at bail, and I am gratified we will finally have a chance to make some needed changes to our Wisconsin Constitution. The law needs to make clear that dangerous people accused of serious crimes need to be locked up—period. Public safety must be paramount in all bail decisions. In particular, judges should be required to consider the dangerousness of the defendant, the severity of a crime, and the criminal history of the defendant, along with having a viable option to hold dangerous defendants without bail.

"The proposed constitutional amendment aligns with my long-held views and is a step in the right direction. This change is long overdue.

"Unfortunately, for many suffering families, this change will have come too late. Passage of the proposed amendment helps ensure that others might be spared their pain and grief."