Wisconsin Biennial Budget; Gov. Evers signs 2023-25 plan, partial veto

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed on Wednesday, July 5 the 2023-25 Biennial Budget at the State Capitol in Madison – but with partial vetoes. The governor called the Republican budget an "abdication" of duty.

The budget touches life across Wisconsin, from schools to roads to taxpayers' wallets. The Republican-controlled legislature's budget bill includes income taxes, a boost for K-12 schools, as well as cuts to the University of Wisconsin system.

Gov. Tony Evers

INCOME TAX CUTS

One of the biggest questions in the budget debate was how Wisconsin should spend an expected $7 billion budget surplus. Republicans proposed using roughly half of it on income tax cuts.

"If the government takes too much money, we think the public, the taxpayers, the hardworking taxpayers of this state, can spend this money better than what Madison bureaucrats can do," said State Rep. Terry Katsma (R-Oostburg).

Democrats said the GOP plan favors the rich and the surplus should go elsewhere – including subsidies for child care providers.

"Why? Why were those things not included? And the answer is pretty plainly before us: to afford a major tax cut for the wealthy in this state," said State Rep. Tip McGuire (D-Kenosha). "The 11 richest people in Wisconsin will each get $1.8 million in tax cuts under the Republican package."

"Creating problems for generations to come by cutting the tax rate for the richest to the degree where they are going to be seeing the largest benefit out of this, and those who are struggling the most will get a pittance," said State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee).

"The goal is to try to keep successful people in Wisconsin no matter what their income is. We want people to move to Wisconsin," Vos said. "One of the things that’s always frustrated me is when people choose to retire, they take their success, and they move to another state."

Republicans approved $3.5 billion in income tax cuts that would lower rates for each tax bracket. The average cuts are as follows:

For people making $25,000-$30,000 – $15

For people making $60,0000-$70,000 – $250

For people making $250,000-$350,000 – $2,157

For those with the lowest income, the current tax is 3.54%. It will go down to 3.5%. For those with middle income, the current rates are 4.65 to 5.3%. One of those brackets will be eliminated and the middle bracket will become 4.4%. Finally, those with the highest income have a current tax rate of 7.65%. That will shift down to 6.5%

For comparison purposes, Illinois has a flat tax for income at 4.95% for all taxpayers, while Minnesota's tax rates go from 5.35% for the lowest earners up to 9.85% for the top earners.

UW FUNDING

The Republican budget would cut University of Wisconsin funding by $32 million – the same amount Republicans said the UW System uses for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"The GOP-led war on diversity, equity and inclusion made its way into the state budget," said State Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee).

"This budget serves to redirect $32 million currently being used across the UW System to divide students based on race, sex and economic class," Katsma said. "Instead, we’re going to allow the UW to come back to the legislature with a plan on how to better address our critical workforce shortage."

MORE FUNDING FOR PROSECUTORS, PFAS

The Republican budget proposal would pump $125 million into fighting PFAS pollution, the so-called forever chemicals that have seeped into water supplies.

It also would include more money for prosecutors and public defenders, a field having a hard time recruiting and keeping workers.

DEMOCRATS SEEK FUNDING FOR SCHOOL SAFETY

Senate Democrats spent all of Wednesday seeking votes to change the budget, but could not convince Republicans to amend their plan. Assembly Democrats did the same on Thursday.

One of the things Democratic legislators failed to change was adding money for the Department of Justice's Office of School Safety, first set up by Republicans in 2018. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wanted $2.2 million to help keep the office fully staffed with 16 position; it has been boosted with federal pandemic relief money that's running out. The office's tipline received more than 7,400 tips since it opened.

