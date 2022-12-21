Winter storm, holidays keep HVAC repair specialists busy

With the winter storm comes bitter cold going into Christmas weekend; single-digit highs and wind chills below zero are on the way.

"Wonder when it’s going to ever warm up again," said Shorewood resident Paul Holmes.

When you have to be out in the frigid cold like Holmes, you look for every bit of warmth you can get.

"I just try to time it when the buses come, so I don’t have to wait too long," he said. "Try to stay in my apartment as much as possible on my days off."

When many of us are hunkering down, Brookfield-based Quality Heating's busy season is just heating up.

"It’s pretty much 10, 12 hour days," said Tom Stetz, a Quality Heating comfort specialist.

Even over the holidays, Stetz said they won't leave anyone in the cold.

"We’re expecting quite a few calls. We have a fully stocked warehouse, 10 service vans fully stocked with every part basically we would need," he said. "We’re able to respond 24/7. Our entire staff in this building is prepared, prepared for the worst."

Solutions can range from new batteries in the thermostat to fresh furnace filters – to a whole new furnace.

When it gets bitter cold, Stetz suggests not turning your thermostat down because it will take that much longer to get the temperature back up.

"The biggest thing is annual maintenance on your heating equipment," said Stetz.

It helps ensure you have a warm place to escape the cold and perhaps enjoy the silver lining to the winter storm cloud.

"That’s at least one positive thing about it is, (you) can look out the window, and we’re going to have a white Christmas," said Holmes.

Quality Heating services southeastern Wisconsin and said some problems have simple solutions they can help troubleshoot over the phone, but they can respond to emergencies 24/7 as well.