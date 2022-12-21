Southeast Wisconsin winter storm warning; blizzard conditions possible

article

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

Forecast breakdown

Timeframe: Snow is forecast to move in overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Less than 1" in Milwaukee through the Thursday morning commute, higher totals well northwest of Milwaukee (ie. Dodge, Fond du Lac Co.). Snow really picks up in Milwaukee between 10am-Noon Thursday. The wind will pick up after noon and really get strong after 6pm Thursday with WNW wind gusts to 30-60mph. Blizzard-like conditions possible at times Thursday night through Friday. Expect slow travel starting midday Thursday into Thursday night & Friday. Most of the snow will be done by mid-evening Thursday, but another round of light snow is possible from the north on Friday.

Amounts: The snow totals have come down in spots since prior forecasts, but this does not change the blizzard-like potential. 3-6" of snow in Milwaukee and south, higher amounts north and northwest. It is now possible that we see additional snow on Friday wrapping around the storm from the north. If we do,the higher end totals will happen, if we don't we will be on the lower end of the range. Again, the totals do not change the impact.

Heaviest snow north/northwest of Milwaukee.

Impacts: Travel will be difficult midday Thursday through Friday. The strong winds continue on Saturday with blowing ground snow. Bitter cold air spills in on Friday with wind chills as low as -35 Friday morning and -20 during the day on Friday. Wind chills -15 to -35 on Saturday. Power outages are very possible because of west-northwesterly wind gusts between 30-60mph.

Snow Type: This will mainly be a fluffy variety of snow, as temperatures will plummet during the afternoon hours on Thursday. This will also mean reduced visibility.

A blizzard is defined as heavy snow with wind gusts of 35 mph or greater and reduced visibility to 0.25 mi. or less for three hours or more. We will be close to blizzard status at times Thursday evening. The last Blizzard Warning in SE WI (Walworth, Racine & Kenosha Co.) was in 2018. The last Blizzard Warning for Milwaukee County was 2011.

The wind will really pick up Thursday night into Friday creating these blizzard-like conditions. Expect significant travel delays both by air and car on Thursday evening and Friday. If you have plans to travel by air, stay up to date with your airline. It is possible to see power outages and interstate closers in parts of the upper Midwest Thursday night and Friday.

Forecast for 8am Thursday

Forecast for 11am Thursday

Forecast for 3pm Thursday

Forecast for 6pm Thursday

Thursday Afternoon Visibility Forecast

Thursday Evening Wind Gust Forecast

Friday Afternoon Wind Gust Forecast

