Milwaukee flights canceled, delayed amid winter storm

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reported several cancellations and delayed flights on New Year's Day as winter weather hit the area.

According to the airport's website, several arrivals – including several from Chicago O'Hare – had been canceled Saturday. Additionally, flights departing for Tampa and Newark, New Jersey was canceled while others were delayed as of 8:30 p.m.

The airport does not specify the reason for each cancelation. To keep tabs on the latest arrival and departure information:

A winter storm warning is in effect for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 6 a.m. Sunday. Winter weather advisories were declared for surrounding areas until 3 a.m.

During those times, heavy snowfall – as much as several inches – is possible.

