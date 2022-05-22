Willem Dafoe, Dwyane Wade at UWM, Marquette graduation ceremonies

Congrats are in order for all the new college grads! It was graduation weekend here in Milwaukee for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University students.

UWM hosted graduates for the first in-person spring commencement since 2019.

Making it even more special, Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe was the commencement speaker.

"Be at peace with yourself," said Dafoe. "Find what you love, and practice it any way you can. Serve others. Make every step a pleasure, and trust it will take you where you need to be."

Dafoe attended UWM in the 1970s. During the ceremony Sunday, May 22, he also received an honorary doctorate.

Not too far away was a slam dunk for Marquette University graduates, who got advice from three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

"Today, we celebrate you and what you have accomplished, as we should, but tomorrow, you will wake up to begin the next leg of your journey," said Wade. "Your passion, I repeat, your passion lies in the journey ahead."

Wade also received his honorary doctor of humane letters degree.