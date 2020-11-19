WILL urges Wis. Supreme Court to stop Racine school closure order

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), on behalf of a group of parents, schools, and membership associations, announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that it filed a petition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court urging the court to accept a legal challenge to the City of Racine’s school closure order.

Racine Unified School District

The City of Racine Public Health Department issued an order on Nov. 12, closing all school buildings in the City of Racine, private and public, from Nov. 27 to Jan, 15 as a means of addressing COVID-19.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

WILL President and General Counsel, Rick Esenberg, issued the following statement:

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court took our legal challenges and issued an injunction when Dane County illegally attempted to close all schools. Because the issues presented in Racine are so similar, it is our hope the Court will take the original action and issue a similar injunction in Racine while the Dane County case is under consideration."

This is a developing story.