Racine officials order school buildings closed Nov. 27 – Jan. 15

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, issued on Thursday, Nov. 12 a Public Health Order and updated the Safer Racine ordinance to require that all schools within the jurisdiction of the Racine Public Health Department (includes City of Racine, Wind Point, and Elmwood Park) to close their buildings and suggests schools switch to virtual learning from Nov. 27, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021.

Bowersox said in a news release:

"COVID-19 is being spread throughout the community in the number of daily cases and rates of positivity that have not been seen before. Outbreaks are linked to family gatherings on private property with people from outside of their household including sports parties, baby showers, and backyard gatherings. In addition, through retail establishments and employment situations."

A news release says the Public Health Order and updates to Safer Racine will mean that both teacher and students cannot be in school buildings for teaching and learning, and that essentially buildings are closed for the timeline as outlined.

Over the past 7 days the City of Racine has seen cases surge with 680 new cases at a positivity rate over 35 percent and 2 new deaths, bringing the number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 42.

During the same time period, the rest of Racine County has seen a similar surge, with 851 new cases and 8 new deaths. Wisconsin in general remains one of the nation’s worst hot spots, seeing more than 7,000 new cases per day, as well as setting records for most number of daily deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Public Health order reads:

Public and private K-12 school buildings within the boundaries of the City of Racine and the Villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point shall be closed from November 27, 2020, through January 15, 2021, inclusive. This closure applies to all students, faculty, staff, and administrative personnel. Schools may continue to facilitate distance learning or virtual learning. Schools may continue to be used for Essential Government Functions, emergency services, building maintenance, and food distribution. Duration. This Order shall become effective at 12:01 AM, November 27, 2020. This Order shall terminate on January 15, 2021, at 11:59 PM.

Questions about the orders can be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.