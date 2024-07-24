WI State Fair free tickets; UScellular giveaway, what you need to know

article

UScellular announced on Wednesday, July 24 it is celebrating the 173rd Wisconsin State Fair with a giveaway of 3,500 tickets at stores across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday.

A news release says as a "thank you" to the community, and to honor UScellular’s 19th consecutive year as a presenting sponsor, the public can receive their free Wisconsin State Fair tickets at the following UScellular stores:

There is no purchase necessary, and each guest can receive up to two tickets. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis only on July 25 while supplies last.

Learn more about this year’s Wisconsin State Fair.