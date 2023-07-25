Whitefish Bay's LIVE Hydration sees more clients seeking heat 'relief'

The FOX6 Weather Experts say it'll be hot and humid to end the week, with heat indices in the high 90s/low 100s. We won't catch a break until the weekend, after storms move in on Friday night.

The heat and humidity will have you sweating more as your body works to stay cool, which means it's crucial to stay hydrated.

"It’s super hot, and they’re looking for some relief," said Morgan Ellingson, LIVE Hydration Spa owner.

The heat and humidity combined with poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires drifting into southeast Wisconsin again on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the heat can make you feel not so great.

"We’ve had a lot of clients come in just with general complaints of headaches, fatigue and low energy," said Ellingson.

Ellingson said you could be dehydrated and not know it. She said drinking water helps, but there are other ways to get things like electrolytes into your body.

"When you get an IV, all that fluid goes directly into your veins, which then goes into your cells, and that’s where you see true hydration from," said Ellingson.

Ellingson said an IV has vitamins and minerals to give you an extra boost. On Tuesday, she said they had seen 10 to 15 more clients than usual seeking relief.

"You're seeing the result through the cells right away," said Sydney Soderbeck, LIVE Hydration.

If an IV isn't your thing, those at LIVE Hydration said another option is snacking on fruits or vegetables that are generally more water-based.

"With it being so hot, out our body sweats a lot," said Soderbeck. "You’re working a lot harder in the heat."

Other options include heading to a cooling center, especially if you don't have air conditioning.

No matter how you beat the heat, doctors say it's important to listen to your body, and don't push it.

When it's hot outside, take it easy, and stay inside if you can.