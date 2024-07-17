Expand / Collapse search

Whitefish Bay police chase, squad hit, 2 taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 17, 2024 7:51am CDT
Police chase, E. Belleview Pl. and N. Bartlett Avenue

MILWAUKEE - A Whitefish Bay police squad was hit during a police chase early Wednesday morning, July 17. The fleeing driver and the officer were taken to the hospital. 

According to the police, at approximately 3 a.m. Whitefish Bay officers stopped a vehicle with no license plates. The vehicle fled during the traffic stop and a pursuit was initiated. 

The fleeing vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of E. Belleview Place and N. Bartlett Avenue in Milwaukee, striking a Whitefish Bay squad.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle and the officer were both taken to Froedtert Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Charges against the driver of the fleeing vehicle will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 