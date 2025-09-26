article

The Brief A former Whitefish Bay associate principal pleaded no contest to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The charge was tied to a fatal crash that happened in the town of West Bend. The 52-year-old woman is scheduled to be sentenced in December.



A former Whitefish Bay associate principal pleaded no contest on Friday to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Washington County.

In Court:

Rebecca Salomon, 52, is scheduled to be sentenced in December. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a related vehicular homicide charge.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Crash scene

The backstory:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it all happened in December 2024 near County Trunk P and County Trunk NN in the town of West Bend.

Salomon was driving and crashed into another car after failing to yield at the intersection, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found the driver of the other car was seriously injured; he died from his injuries days later.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and arrested Salomon for driving while intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint. A blood sample determined her BAC at the time was 0.109, which was over the legal limit.

School district responds

What they're saying:

In a statement once charges were filed against Salomon, the Whitefish Bay School District said she worked at Cumberland Elementary School. She had been placed on leave prior to that point.