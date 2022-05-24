'When are we going to do something!' Warriors' Kerr fed up with gun violence after Texas mass shooting

In a pre-Game 4 Western Conference finals news conference, a visibly furious Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr voiced his opinion on the deadly elementary school mass shooting in Texas.

He said he is fed up with gun violence and called for U.S. leaders to take action. "14 children were killed [the death toll of children has since risen to 18] 400 miles from here, and a teacher. And in the last 10 days we've had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo. We've had Asian churchgoers in Southern California and now we have children murdered at school," Kerr said before pounding on the table and shouting, "When are we going to do something?"

"I'm tired, I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there." Kerr choked on his words as he struggled to maintain composure. "Enough!" He continued that he was tired of the moments of silence

Kerr has said he has repeatedly spoken out against gun violence. It's a personal fight for the coach. When Kerr was in college his father, Malcolm Kerr, who was president of American University of Beirut was assassinated by gunman in 1984.

He laid into politicians who would not take up the issue of gun control. "There's 50 senators right now, who refuse to vote on H.R.8, which is a background-check rule that the House passed a couple years ago." Kerr called out those who won't vote on the bill.

"There's a reason they won't vote on it; to hold on to power. So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all our Senators who refuse to do anything about the violence in school shootings, in supermarket shootings. I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children? And our elderly? And our churchgoers?"

"It's what we do every week," he said, criticizing the frequency of the shootings he alluded to during the news conference. He scathingly turned his attention to basketball making a point on his priorities: "I'm fed up, I've had enough. We're going to play the game tonight, but I want every person here…I want every person listening to this to think about your own child, or grandchild or mother or father or sister or brother…what would you feel if this happened to you today? We can't get numb to this. We can't sit here and just read about it and go, ‘Well, let’s have a moment of silence. Yeah, ‘Go Dubs. C'mon Mavs, let's go.' That's what we're going to do. We're going to play a basketball game. And 50 senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage. You realize that 90% of Americans, regardless of political party want background check."

Kerr reiterated that the 50 senators refuse to put universal background check on firearms to a vote. "It's pathetic!" he shouted referring to politicians who he said want to hold onto their power. He exclaimed into the microphone after pounding on the table once more. "I've had enough," he finally said, before abruptly leaving the room.