West Bend police: Missing teens sought, last seen Oct. 24

The West Bend Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Miguel Sanford of Menomonee Falls and 14-year-old Arianna Gackle of Chetek.

Officials say on Tuesday, Oct. 24, the pair fled on foot from a youth residential facility in West Bend and their whereabouts remains unknown.

Sanford is described as a male, Black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8" tall and weighing 157 pounds. He was last seen wearing green glasses, black sweatshirt and blue pants.

Gackle is a female, white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’4" tall and weighs 149 pounds. She was last seen wearing black sweatshirt, light pants, white backpack and white tennis shoes.

Officials say it is not known if the two are together or if they separated after leaving the facility.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either please call the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.