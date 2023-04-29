West Bend police investigate swatting call on Weslyn Court
WEST BEND, Wis. - The West Bend Police Department is investigating a swatting incident that happened Saturday afternoon, April 29.
In a Facebook post, police said someone called and said he "killed his family" at an apartment on Weslyn Court – near 18th and Decorah – around 1:20 p.m. The caller said he was "armed with a rifle awaiting officers' arrival."
Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and evacuated several residences in the area.
Officers made contact with residents and searched the apartment – but no victims were found.
The investigation is ongoing.