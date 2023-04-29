Expand / Collapse search

West Bend police investigate swatting call on Weslyn Court

By FOX6 News Digital Team
West Bend Police Department

WEST BEND, Wis. - The West Bend Police Department is investigating a swatting incident that happened Saturday afternoon, April 29.

In a Facebook post, police said someone called and said he "killed his family" at an apartment on Weslyn Court – near 18th and Decorah – around 1:20 p.m. The caller said he was "armed with a rifle awaiting officers' arrival."

Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and evacuated several residences in the area.

Officers made contact with residents and searched the apartment – but no victims were found.

The investigation is ongoing.