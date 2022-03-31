West Allis-West Milwaukee school merger on April 5 ballot

Should taxes go up to build schools? What about to renovate them?

To close or not to close is the question for Nathan Hale and West Allis Central high schools. The price is $149 million. For a home of $200,00, taxpayers would contribute an estimated $237 more per year in property taxes – roughly $19 per month. It's up to voters, including the 18-year-old students.

"It’s old, yeah. It’s definitely falling apart," said Ty Leonard, a senior at West Allis Central High School.

A "yes" vote means a new combined school on the Nathan Hale High School property. Leonard said he's not in favor of it.

"For the taxpayers’ sake, mostly," he said, "and because Hale and Central have a beef, so that wouldn’t really end well."

"The infrastructure is just old, and it’s wearing out," said Steve Eichman, the school district's facilities manager. "The ceiling (in the shop lab) isn’t very high, so we can only go up so high with the vehicle and then to be able to work underneath it, you have to be able to bend down and go under the vehicle and work that way."

The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District gave FOX6 News a tour of West Allis Central High School on Thursday, March 31.

West Allis Central High School

"The outlet doesn’t work, for example. We tried to locate where it goes back to, so we could figure out why, shut off the power and work on it, we haven’t been able to locate where it is," Eichman said. "Some of the people said, ‘Well, I went to school here in the ’60s and everything looks the same as when I went to school here."

The school district wants a new, bigger building.

"We don’t have enough space here to physically accommodate all of the students that want to take this class," said Eichman.

However, some voters give the plan a failing grade.

"We see a lot of areas of waste in this project," said Gary Schultz. "We’re going to be tearing out a perfectly fine performing arts space, to spend $26 million to build a brand-new performing arts space.

"I think it was about 20 years ago or so, the district spent $11 million adding on to the cafeteria, so there’s a new cafeteria at Hale High school and that would be destroyed as part of this project."

Nathan Hale High School

The school district said it is a smart investment.

"Between the two high schools, we have $60 million in capital maintenance projects that are needed to be done, and that’s to update the boring things – the things in the walls, the electrical systems, and plumbing and heating and cooling," said Caitlin Windler, the district's director of finances and operations. "By creating one comprehensive high school, we eliminate that $60 million need for those two schools and, in addition, our students get a brand-new high school."

The district said it will save money on staff and utilities, too.

"We currently are operating more space than we need. We have two comprehensive high schools and our enrollment is declining," said Windler.

"There’s a lot of wants that could be spread among the school district and help our academic performance, and they should just focus on the needs and get rid of the wants," Schultz said.

The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District is pitching the referendum to voters. It said taxes have been going down for years, so if the referendum passes, it will mean tax rates are lower than they were in 2009 – except for last year.