West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin

Visiting The Bake Sale in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
Talking hand pies
Creating apple hand pies
If you’re into the flavors of the season, there’s no better place to check out than The Bake Sale in West Allis. From a boozy boo-berry pie to their gingersnap marshmallow cream pie, The Bake Sale has some of the most delicious and unique flavored hand pies in the city.
Why is Brian Kramp pinching the butter?
Want to learn how to bake a pie like the pros? The team at The Bake Sale is having a Mini Apple Fruit Pie Class tomorrow and you can join in the fun. Brian Kramp is in West Allis learning how to bake pies with one of the best in the business.
Baked goods everywhere at one location in West Allis
A bakery in West Allis is creating a buzz with their delicious homemade hand pies, but they also sell sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
