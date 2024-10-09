West Allis robbery; Milwaukee man accused, was fired from business

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man fired from a West Allis business is accused of robbing that same business. Landon Walker faces two charges – including robbery (use of force).



A 25-year-old Milwaukee man who was fired from a West Allis business is now accused of robbing that business. The accused is Landon Walker – and he is charged with robbery (use of force) and misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint, the manager of Pay More Electronics in West Allis told police he fired the defendant on Monday, Oct. 7 for work-related issues. The criminal complaint says the defendant "became irate, and invited (the manager) to step outside to fight." When the pair went outside, the "defendant grabbed a pair of scissors," the complaint says. Store employees held the defendant back.

At some point, the manager told police the defendant "broke free, ran back into the store, and grabbed a cash bag containing $6,500 in cash belonging to the store. The defendant physically struggled with at least one employee as he stole the cash bag," the complaint says. When the manager confronted the defendant about the money, the complaint says Walker punched the manager in the face.

West Allis police later arrested the defendant near 104th and Grant. He was in possession of the bag with the money.

When questioned by police about what happened, the complaint says the defendant "felt (the manager) instigated a fight, but that he blacked out and did not remember grabbing scissors." Walker also told police "he punched (the manager) in self-defense, but also blacked out from rage," the complaint says. Walker said "he later realized he had the money bag with him and was going to return it but was arrested before he could," the complaint says.

Online court records show Walker was set to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Oct. 9.