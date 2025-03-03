West Allis pursuit into Kenosha County; 5 arrested, 2 others sought

The Brief A police pursuit early Sunday morning, March 3, started in Milwaukee County and ended in Kenosha County. Five people were arrested, and all were aged 17 to 19 years old and are from Illinois. Authorities are still looking for two people who ran from the vehicle.



Kenosha County deputies took five people into custody, and are looking for others, after a multi-county pursuit early Sunday morning.

Pursuit starts in Milwaukee County

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, on Sunday, March 2, at about 1:18 a.m., the Milwaukee Police Department was in pursuit of a Chevy Tahoe for reckless driving that entered the City of West Allis.

West Allis officers responded to assist MPD. A marked West Allis squad car eventually became the primary squad in pursuit of the reckless Tahoe. The Tahoe was speeding and disregarding traffic signals and signs.

A West Allis squad car performed a PIT maneuver on the Tahoe near 60th and Cleveland. The Tahoe spun out but then pushed past the occupied WAPD squad vehicle, causing damage to it.

Police continued to pursue the Tahoe, which got on I-894 and then southbound I-94.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Pursuit ends in Kenosha County

What we know:

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The chase continued through Kenosha County where deputies set up ahead of the pursuit and used tire deflation devices to pop the Chevrolet's tires.

Video from Pfeiffer Trailer Sales, on WIS-50 west of the interstate, showed a large SUV evading multiple squads just before 2 a.m.

The sheriff's department said the Chevrolet turned south from WIS-50 onto Antioch Road. The pursuit came to an end in front of Salem Grade School when the Chevrolet stopped.

Two suspects took off running in different directions and remain at large. Five other suspects, including the driver, stayed with the vehicle and were taken into custody.

The vehicle is not believed to have been stolen. No weapons were found, but there was ammunition inside the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges

What we know:

West Allis police say the driver of the Tahoe, a 19-year-old male from Waukegan, Illinois, was arrested for Eluding an Officer, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

The remaining occupants, an 18-year-old male from Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, a 17-year-old male from Zion, Illinois, and two 17-year-old males from Waukegan, were arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of THC.