West Allis pursuit, crash video; 2 men charged

Video after a West Allis pursuit on March 14 shows the moments a K-9 tracked down a man hiding in a not-so-pleasant spot.

That man, 22-year-old Allen Tarleton, was out on bail for a different crime at the time. He and another man, 24-year-old Gabriel Perez, are now charged.

It was just after 1 a.m. when a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy said he tried to pull a car over, but the driver instead sped off.

A short chase ended with a crash at a gas station near 60th and National. Three men got out and started running.

Out of breath, the deputy said the three got away – but not for long.

Allen Tarleton; Gabriel Perez

The West Allis Police Department brought a K-9 officer to the scene. The K-9 tracked down Tarleton hiding a garbage can near 62nd and Washington – a few blocks from the crash.

About an hour later, they arrested the driver, Perez. Police said he was hiding in a garage on the same block.

Inside the wrecked car, deputies said they found two fully automatic handguns. Both men are charged with multiple counts – including resisting an officer and bail jumping.

FOX6 News asked the sheriff's office about the third man who ran off, but did not immediately hear back.