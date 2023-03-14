Police chase, crash in West Allis, 2 in custody

article

Two men were taken into custody Tuesday morning, March 14 following a police chase and crash in West Allis.

The pursuit began around 1 a.m. after a deputy observed a gray sedan traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle westbound on W. National Avenue at Brewer Blvd.

The vehicle failed to slow down and pull over, and a pursuit ensued.

Just as the deputy was about to self-terminate the pursuit, the driver attempted to turn right to travel north on S. 60th Street and struck the sign at a gas station. Three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, northbound on S. 60th Street.

The West Allis Police Department responded to the area and was able to establish a perimeter and perform a K-9 track. One occupant was located in a garbage can in the area of 62nd and Washington. The driver of the vehicle was located in a garage on the same block.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two fully automatic handguns were located in the vehicle.

Both subjects —a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man— were medically cleared and taken to jail on the below listed charges: