West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old child, may be in Milwaukee
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police needs your help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy, Keymanni Moore.
Description of Keymanni Moore
What we know:
According to the West Allis Police Department, Keymanni Moore is about 5’08" tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He has dark dreadlocks and brown eyes.
Moore was last seen wearing an orange Reese's Peanut Butter Cup T-shirt with a black sweatshirt over it, brown sweatpants, and unknown shoes.
He was last known to be in the area of 15th and North in Milwaukee.
What we don't know:
A timeline of when he went missing and when he was last seen has not been provided.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on Keymanni Moore, call Detective Jessica Wink at 414-302-8092 or, in her absence, your local law enforcement agency immediately.
The West Allis Police Department non-emergency number is 414-302-8000.
The Source: The West Allis Police Department posted the information on its official Facebook page.