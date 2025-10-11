West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old child, may be in Milwaukee

article

The Brief West Allis police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy, Keymanni Moore. He was last known to be in the area of 15th and North in Milwaukee. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact WAPD.



West Allis police needs your help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy, Keymanni Moore.

Description of Keymanni Moore

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, Keymanni Moore is about 5’08" tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He has dark dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Moore was last seen wearing an orange Reese's Peanut Butter Cup T-shirt with a black sweatshirt over it, brown sweatpants, and unknown shoes.

He was last known to be in the area of 15th and North in Milwaukee.

What we don't know:

A timeline of when he went missing and when he was last seen has not been provided.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Keymanni Moore, call Detective Jessica Wink at 414-302-8092 or, in her absence, your local law enforcement agency immediately.

The West Allis Police Department non-emergency number is 414-302-8000.