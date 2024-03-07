West Allis officer took money during search, gets probation

article

A West Allis police officer accused of taking a suspect's money during a November 2023 vehicle search will serve 18 months' probation.

Paul Hartmann, 42, pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony misconduct in public office – three days after the charge was filed. While police said Hartmann was placed on administrative leave, his attorney said in court that he has since been fired.

Police said Hartmann was among the officers who responded to a report of someone trying to break into a vehicle on Nov. 3, 2023. A suspect was arrested for marijuana possession, and Hartmann searched that suspect's vehicle while another officer took the suspect to the police station for booking.

According to a criminal complaint, Hartmann was seen taking a white envelope from the vehicle's center console area, looking inside it and concealing it on his person.

As the suspect was being released from custody, police said he asked if an envelope with $830 inside was seized during his arrest because he needed the money to pay rent. No one at the police department was aware of any seized money, the complaint states, because there was no money related to the man's arrest in police inventory.

Hartmann was recorded speaking to the man on the phone, per the complaint, and denied any knowledge of the envelope. Soon after that phone call, though, Hartmann retrieved the envelope from his squad and returned the money to the man in the police station's lobby and said "detectives must have seized the envelope" during his arrest.

Police said Hartmann later admitted he took the cash during the search and was initially dishonest when the man sought the missing money. He also admitted that his statements to the man on the phone were dishonest.

"I always believe in trying to do the right thing, and when I reflect upon my actions I'm haunted by the fact I did not follow such measures," Hartmann said during sentencing. "I am apologetic that I have affected including the department and I do just want to move past this."

During the investigation, police said detectives found other items of evidence from unrelated matters – including two wallets turned over by citizens – in Hartmann’s squad. All the items should have been placed in West Allis police inventory upon their initial recovery by Hartmann and not kept in his personal possession.