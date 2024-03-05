West Allis police officer charged, allegedly took money during search

article

A West Allis police officer is accused of taking a suspect's money during a November 2023 vehicle search and lying about it.

The West Allis Police Department announced Paul Hartmann, 42, is charged with one count of misconduct in public office. He has been placed on administrative leave.

Police said Hartmann was among the officers who responded to a report of someone trying to break into a vehicle on Nov. 3, 2023. A suspect was arrested for marijuana possession, and Hartmann searched that suspect's vehicle while another officer took the suspect to the police station for booking.

As the suspect was being released from custody, police said he asked if an envelope with $830 inside was seized during his arrest – but those officers were not involved in the search and did not know. The suspect later called and asked again about the money and was connected with Hartmann.

Hartmann told the suspect that no money was found in his vehicle during the search, according to police. Another West Allis officer heard Hartmann on the phone and reported the missing money claim to a supervisor.

A criminal investigation determined Hartmann denied knowledge of the money, but soon after retrieved the envelope of money from his squad car and met the suspect in the police department lobby to return it.

Police said Hartmann later admitted he took the cash during the search and was initially dishonest when the suspect sought the missing funds. He also admitted that his statements to the suspect on the phone were dishonest.

During the investigation, police said detectives found other items of evidence from unrelated matters – including two wallets turned over by citizens – in Hartmann’s squad. All the items should have been placed in West Allis police inventory upon their initial recovery by Hartmann and not kept in his personal possession.

Court records show Hartmann is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 7.