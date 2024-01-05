2 West Allis police chases Friday morning; 2 in custody

article

West Allis police were involved in two separate pursuits Friday morning, Jan. 5. Two men were taken into custody.

The first pursuit began around 12:15 a.m. with a traffic stop on Greenfield Avenue near I-894.

Officers made contact with the occupants, who provided false names to police. As officers re-approached the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed. A pursuit ensued.

Stops sticks were deployed near 27th Street and I-43 and the vehicle became disabled.

The driver, a 32-year-old Racine man, ran from the scene. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was arrested for eluding an officer, possession of methamphetamine and several warrants.

27th and I-894 police chase

The passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Racine, remained in the vehicle. She was issued a municipal citation for obstructing an officer.

The second pursuit began around 1:50 a.m. after officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle at 60th and Orchard.

The vehicle fled from the scene and eventually was stopped in the area of I-894 and 27th Street after stop sticks were deployed and a PIT maneuver.

The driver, a 37-year-old Oak Creek man, was taken into custody for eluding an officer, possession of stolen property, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.