West Allis police chase; vehicle stolen, driver in custody

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody following a police pursuit in West Allis Tuesday morning, June 20.

It began around 4 a.m. after officers were dispatched to reports of a person attempting to gain entry to a car in the area of 77th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

While searching the area, officers located two vehicles in an alley near 73rd and Washington with their lights off.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and both vehicles immediately reversed through the alley and fled the area, police say.

The officer pursued the vehicle, which struck stop sticks and eventually came to a stop in the area of 54th and Mitchell. The driver ran off and was located a short time later in a yard and taken into custody.

It was determined the vehicle that fled was stolen.

The fleeing driver is a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee and the DA’s office will be reviewing charges of Eluding, 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.