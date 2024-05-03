West Allis police chase stolen Jeep, driver arrested for OWI

article

West Allis police arrested a man after chasing a stolen Jeep into Waukesha County on Wednesday night, May 1.

The Jeep had been reported stolen in Franklin. West Allis officers spotted the Jeep near 108th and Greenfield around 7:25 p.m. and tried to stop it, but the driver fled.

The chase stretched onto I-94 westbound. Police said the Jeep got off at County Highway F in Pewaukee. A West Allis squad used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit, and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, a 56-year-old West Allis man, was arrested for fleeing, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and seventh-offense OWI. The district attorney's office will review charges.

No one was injured, police said.