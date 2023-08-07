West Allis police chase, Milwaukee driver arrested

A West Allis police chase ended with the arrest of a Milwaukee driver, 32.

Police posted video of the chase on social media Monday, Aug. 7.

According to police, third-shift officers on routine patrol near 116th and Greenfield saw a vehicle with tinted windows and expired registration, and when they tried stopping the car, the driver took off.

Stop sticks were deployed, and police said the driver appeared to hit them.

The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle after the 5-mile chase and took off running. He was soon arrested, and police learned he was a convicted felon.

West Allis police chase

Police said oxycodone and a gun with an "obliterated" serial number and a switch making it capable of automatic fire were found in the car.

The driver, on extended supervision for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine also had a warrant through the Department of Corrections, police said.