West Allis police chase ends with arrest of alleged fentanyl dealer

The Brief West Allis police say a Milwaukee man linked to a suspicious death led them on a chase. Investigators arranged a controlled buy after the victim’s girlfriend identified the suspect. Officers say the man hit 80 mph, tossed a gun and was arrested with fentanyl, cash and 11 phones.



West Allis police say an alleged fentanyl dealer connected to a man’s suspicious death was taken into custody after a high-speed chase.

What we know:

Officers were first called on Nov. 13 to a home near South 74th and West Walker streets, where they found a man born in 1985 dead alongside a digital scale with tan residue and other drug paraphernalia.

Daekwuan Walton

Investigators say the man’s longtime girlfriend told them she and her partner had been getting fentanyl daily for six years from 29-year-old Milwaukee man Daekwuan Walton. She was taken into custody for her suspected involvement in giving the man fentanyl.

Police arranged a controlled buy later that day near 39th and National in Milwaukee, but when Walton arrived, he refused to stop for officers and took off.

According to the criminal complaint, he reached 80 mph while weaving through traffic before getting on the interstate.

Dig deeper:

During the seven-minute chase, officers say Walton threw drugs and a gun from his vehicle. They eventually stopped him and recovered 11 phones, a small amount of fentanyl and nearly $2,500 in cash from his car.

Walton admitted to tossing the gun but denied throwing any drugs, claiming he was only in the area by coincidence.

He faces several charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug-trafficking place and fleeing an officer.

What's next:

His bond was set at $15,000 cash, and he is due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.