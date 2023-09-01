West Allis police chase, crash; 2 men in custody

article

Two 18-year-old Milwaukee men were arrested after they led police on a chase through West Allis on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Officers were notified of a stolen Kia near 102nd and National around 1:30 p.m. The people in the vehicle saw a squad car and sped away eastbound. The stolen vehicle crashed into an uninvolved vehicle near 68th and Greenfield but continued driving. The stolen vehicle then crashed into a parked car at 64th and Greenfield.

The people in the stolen vehicle got out and ran from the crash, but officers found and arrested them. Officials found firearms and drugs.