West Allis mother, son shot dead; 'could have been prevented:' police

A mother and son are found shot dead in a West Allis home. Police say this could have been prevented. Officials say officers responded to the home multiple times over the last few years.

50-year-old Eric Johnson and his mom, 75-year-old Stephanie Perla, were found shot dead Saturday night, Dec. 2 inside a home near 57th and Walker in West Allis. Investigators have not said how this happened.

Neighbors told FOX6 News off camera that Johnson had a history with mental illness – and they were concerned about his well-being.

West Allis police did not go on camera but Deputy Police Chief Robert Fletcher emailed FOX6 News saying the community is dealing with "the consequences of a mental health system that has failed the deceased individual, his family and the neighbors." Police said they tried "traditional law enforcement methods" with Johnson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News dug into court records showing most of those cases involved disorderly conduct charges – even domestic violence accusations.

One criminal complaint said Johnson's mom came to his house to shovel snow. Prosecutors said Johnson got upset she was there and pushed her. But this case, along with three others, were dismissed. Court records say it is because Johnson was "found incompetent."

Eric Johnson

Police say they also tried to get Johnson mental health treatment – working with the city and the district attorney's office to commit Johnson into psychiatric care just three weeks ago.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The deputy chief said Johnson was released – and "the tragic events of this past Saturday could have been prevented."

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health said Wisconsin law does not allow officials to hold someone longer than 72 hours.