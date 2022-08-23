West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home

Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16.

Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to.

"Well, it's been a long road," said Guy.

Guy, 53, spent most of the two months in the Burn Unit at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's in Milwaukee after her mobile home caught fire in West Allis. Police officers and firefighters pulled her 3-year-old grandson, MJ, out of a bedroom window.

For Guy, the rescue was only beginning.

"We're together. We're alive," said Guy. "I'm happy that I got the worst of it, and not him and not her."

Her night-gown caught fire, causing third-degree burns on her legs and feet. At the hospital, Guy tested positive for COVID-19, developed pneumonia and was intubated for 10 days. She only saw MJ and her daughter, Noelle, through FaceTime.

"It makes it hard," said Guy.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the weeks of waiting were over.

"I'm like, 'Bubby, there's a surprise coming, but you need to wait,'" said Noelle Guy. "He saw my mom in the window, and he goes, ‘Mimi!’"

A curbside hug and the warmest welcome made up the moment all three had waited for; the family just grateful for what they still have – each other.

"It's, ‘Mimi this, Mimi that, Mimi this,’" said Kimberly Guy. "My first day home, that's all that was coming out of his mouth. I loved it."

The Guys are staying with family while Kimberly continues her recovery at home. She shared thanks for the doctors and nurses at the Burn Unit who were like family while she was there.