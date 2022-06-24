West Allis fire: First responders describe rescue effort

After a race against time to save a little boy from a burning home in West Allis, FOX6 News spoke to the first responders who jumped in to help.

Noelle Guy feared the worst. Her 3-year-old son, MJ, was pulled from their burning trailer early Sunday morning, June 19.

"I was bawling my eyes out watching it happen – knowing that I was there and seeing the footage of them pulling my kid out – it broke me," she said.

Guy describes the West Allis firefighters and police officers who saved her son with one word: heroes.

"They were just screaming that there is a child inside and the porch is on fire," said Police Cpl. Ryan Schultz, the first on the scene. "There was a lot of smoke in there. It was dark."

Noelle Guy with son, MJ

No one could see MJ. Officer Jordan Cooper tried to get in through a window.

"When I was screaming for him, he eventually heard me and I saw him through the smoke," Cooper said.

Fire Lt. Daniel Rohde went in. He is trained for situations like it, but in his 13 years with the department it was his first fire rescue.

"I could hear him and I could barely see him through the haze of smoke. We could see fire in the hallway," said Rohde. "Being able to hear him crying – knowing that he’s breathing was a huge relief."

Even more so, Guy said the boy is getting better each day.

"Just knowing that he’s awake, and he’s breathing on his own, it’s great to hear," said Officer Caleb Hoff.

West Allis trailer fire

There's hope the whole family will be able to meet the men again to say "thank you" – words Guy says just aren't enough.

"I do want to meet them. Just say thank you for everything. Getting there in a quick manner; making sure all of us were safe," she said.

Guy's mother, Kim, was also in the home. She is still in a coma. The family lost everything in the fire; a GoFundMe online fundraiser has been established to help.

The fire department said was caused by an electric issue on the porch.