West Allis trailer fire, boy, woman hospitalized

A West Allis family is counting their blessings after a fire destroyed their trailer home early Sunday, June 19.

Firefighters didn't just contain the flames. They rescued a 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The family said they are grateful for the firefighters and police officers that were quick to respond but said "thank you" will never be enough.

As smoke filled the sky around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, West Allis firefighters arrived on the scene near Highway 100 and Greenfield Avenue within five minutes – a quick response time that would help save a child's life.

"I just want to thank them 'cause, if it wasn't for them, he might not have been here," said Noelle Guy.

Guy said she heard a pop and then opened her bedroom door to see flames in her kitchen. Video from her brother, Andrew, shows the aftermath. The trailer and nearly all of their belongings were destroyed.

"Just kept asking myself why. Why now? Why us?" said Andrew Kreblin.

It's what still remains that's providing this family hope. While assessing the damage, Kreblin noticed what looked like a silhouette on the back bedroom door, the same room his late father used to live in.

"That's pretty much the only room that didn't get any fire to it. My dad pretty much said, ‘Not on my watch,’" said Kreblin.

That's where his nephew, MJ, was trapped until firefighters broke the back window, climbed into the burning building and rescued him. Their actions, Kreblin said, may just be one last Father's Day blessing for a family that lost nearly everything except each other.

"It hurts seeing everything gone, but I'm glad we're all safe," said Guy.

Guy's mother remained in critical condition at the hospital Monday while her son, MJ, was in stable condition.

The fire department believes an electrical issue on the front porch caused the fire.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.com account to help with the sudden jump in costs.