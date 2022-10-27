West Allis man hit by wheel in Milwaukee dies from injuries

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022): Milwaukee police say a West Allis man has now died from injuries after a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him last week.

Video released by authorities shows the moment the wheel flew off – hitting the 80-year-old man as he walked on 84th Street under I-94.

"This is a pretty unusual occurrence," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA director of public affairs. "Cases of actual parts of a car coming off and actually hitting someone and injuring them are relatively rare."

The video, released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, showed the van pulling into a turn lane when its front, driver's side wheel came off. The wheel then crossed into the opposite lane, bounced and hit the man.

The man fell to the ground, and the van's driver got out and ran over to him. Other people also ran to help before first responders arrived and took him to the hospital. Thursday, police described the man's injuries as life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

FOX6 News asked MPD for an update Friday on the man's condition and whether any charges would be recommended against the driver of the van. Police only said it is an ongoing investigation.

One area resident told FOX6 that her dad walks in the area regularly and, when she heard what happened, she was shocked. She said her dad is in Florida – so it couldn't have been him.