Some West Allis residents are concerned about the safety of their drinking water after they received a letter from the city about potential lead exposure from their service lines.

"Figuring out ways to protect myself and the other people that live here," said Zach Harmon, one of 15,000 people in West Allis who received a letter from the city. "You get a letter that says there’s lead or possible lead in your drinking water, you are going to be concerned."

The letters warn residents about the possibility of lead or unknown service lines in their homes. It is part of a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that requires water utilities to alert residents before work begins to replace lines by 2027.

"We have confirmed that they either have lead, galvanized steel, or we don’t know. It’s confirmed that we don’t know," said Melinda Dejewski, West Allis city engineer.

The city said the letters were sent to people based off old records, so they're asking residents to test their pipes and notify the city either way. Then, they will make a plan to replace them by 2027.

"Looking at different funding options like community grants," Dejewski said. "Each property owner has been paying a portion of it."

"My question is what are we going to do from now until the point of replacing the pipes?" Harmon asked. "What is the city going to do for the people who do have lead in their drinking water?"

As for the city's advice, Dejewski said it will depend on the lead concentration. She said "appropriate steps" would follow, things like filters and bottled water.

City officials said they are formulating a plan by 2027 and then, after that, the EPA requires them to remove any and all service lines in 10 years.

Residents of other southeast Wisconsin municipalities have also received letters – including in Racine, Wauwatosa, Whitefish Bay and Milwaukee. More could receive letters in the coming weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have more information about lead contamination on their website.