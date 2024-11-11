Wisconsin drinking water; residents get letters warning of lead

The Brief Some Wisconsin community members said they were worried after receiving a letter regarding drinking water. New EPA rules are requiring water utilities to notify residents about possible lead or unknown material in their water service lines. About 75% of Whitefish Bay residents received the letter, explaining that material in their water service line may contain lead and when the service lines might be replaced.



People across the nation are getting letters this week with important information about their drinking water.

Thousands across Wisconsin opened their mail to one.

New EPA rules are requiring water utilities to notify residents about possible lead or unknown material in their water service lines.

"I think our first reaction was just surprise," Whitefish Bay resident Eric Bobke said. "Kind of just like shock, like why do we live in Whitefish Bay and we’re having to worry about clean water? It’s not something I’d suspect."

About 75% of Whitefish Bay residents received the letter, explaining that material in their water service line may contain lead and when the service lines might be replaced.

Becky Rowland is a health officer with the North Shore Health Department.

"We don’t want it to be conflated with ‘you got this letter and you’re poisoned,’ because that’s not what this letter is saying," Rowland said. "I like to think of this letter as a form of empowerment because now we can do something to make sure that the water contains no lead."

In Whitefish Bay, more than 4,000 homes are affected. The village said it's already started replacing lead service lines.

The EPA is requiring work to replace lines across the U.S. beginning in 2027.

In the meantime, Rowland said other things can be done to keep your family safe, like using a filter and flushing your water for three minutes, or even changing what you eat.

"You can eat a healthy diet that counteracts when lead is in the body," she said.

Bobke will continue to filter his water, with new information about what could be in it.

"I feel better knowing," he said. "I’d be more angry if I didn’t know."

It will take 10 or more years for the work to be complete.

Lead in drinking water can impact all ages, but especially children.

So how do you know if there is in fact lead in your water? Test it. Test kits are available at the Whitefish Bay Village Hall.

The North Shore Health Department also encourages getting your child tested.