West Allis lounge shooting, men sentenced to prison for boy's death

Published  March 14, 2025 3:21pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Lawrence Griffin; Ronnel Smith; 57th and Lincoln homicide scene, West Allis

    • A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for a 2023 West Allis shooting.
    • The shooting killed 12-year-old Ronnel Smith.
    • It happened in the upstairs hall of a lounge near 57th and Lincoln.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man convicted in a 2023 West Allis shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy has been sentenced to prison. 

Court records show 19-year-old Lawrence Griffin was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. He reached a deal in April 2024 in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide, and prosecutors dropped two other felonies.

The shooting happened on Feb. 25, 2023. There was a birthday party underway at Bug n Out Lounge, near 57th and Lincoln, for a 17-year-old girl in the upstairs hall.

When the gunfire stopped, police said two people were hit. Ronnel Smith, 12, was shot and died at the scene. A 17-year-old boy was also shot and taken to a hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance from inside showed the crowded party. In the video, prosecutors said Griffin was seen trying to take Smith's glasses. Griffin didn't get them and then pulled out a gun and pointed it at Smith.

The crowd cleared, per the complaint, and Griffin moved toward Smith – grabbing him by the wrist and then shooting him. Griffin then turned and ran out of the building. A single bullet casing was found. 

Police spoke to the 17-year-old victim at the scene. The complaint states he showed officers a "fresh" gunshot wound and the bullet appeared lodged under his skin. He was one of dozens of people at the party who were in the line of fire.

