West Allis lounge shooting; 18-year-old man pleads guilty in deal

A Milwaukee man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old boy during a birthday party a Bug n Out Lounge in West Allis in February 2023 has reached a plea deal.

Lawrence Griffin pleaded guilty on Monday, April 29 to a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Two other charges against Griffin were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Sentencing for Griffin is scheduled for July 12.

February 2023 scene

The shooting happened at the venue near 57th and Lincoln on Saturday night, Feb. 25, 2023. There had been a birthday celebration for a 17-year-old girl in the hall upstairs at the lounge.

When the gunfire stopped, police said two people were hit. The 12-year-old who died at the scene – who was later identified as Ronnel Smith. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Smith was a seventh grader.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot and taken to the hospital for his wounds.