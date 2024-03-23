West Allis fatal hit-and-run, witness followed 91-year-old driver

article

A South Milwaukee woman's family is heartbroken after she was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday, March 21.

The West Allis crash happened in the blink of an eye at the intersection of 62nd and National. Witnesses said the woman, since identified as 63-year-old Jennifer Milliman, was just crossing the street when she was hit.

"That’s when I realized the car must not have seen, and he drove over the lady," said Seth Lapalm. "I kind of looked at his facial expression, and it was just kind of blank."

Lapalm was sitting at the stop light and said he saw someone make a right turn, hit Milliman and keep going. That's when he said his quick thinking took over.

"When I seen him not stopping, it just kind of triggered me that I knew I should just pull out of line at the light and start following him," he said.

Pedestrian hit and killed near 62nd and National, West Allis

While on the phone with police, Lapalm said he tried to flag the driver down.

"I start beeping on the horn, and I’m telling him to pull over, and I put my arm out the window," he said.

Officers eventually found and stopped the 91-year-old driver and took him into custody for hit-and-run.

Millimans's loved-ones said they're heartbroken. In a statement, her great-nephew Marco said: "My Great-Aunt Jeni was unwaveringly supportive and a role model to all of her nieces and nephews. She worked incredibly hard throughout her life and never failed to wear a smile on her face. She'll be greatly missed."

The crash remains under investigation. Once that investigation is over, police said charges may be referred to the district attorney's office.