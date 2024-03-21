West Allis hit-and-run; pedestrian killed, 91-year-old arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis hit-and-run left a 63-year-old pedestrian dead on Thursday afternoon, March 21.
It happened near 62nd and National just before 2 p.m. Police said a 91-year-old man was driving and hit the 63-year-old woman as she was crossing the street. She later died at a hospital.
The 91-year-old left the scene, but police said a witness followed the car and directed officers where to go. The driver was then stopped and taken into custody for hit-and-run.
The crash remains under investigation.