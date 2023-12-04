West Allis deaths investigated, neighbors shed light on incident

The West Allis Police Department is working to understand what happened before two people were found dead in a home in West Allis on Saturday night, Dec. 2.

They were both found shot to death in a home near 57th and Walker.

Authorities say they found the bodies of a 75-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man after they were called to do a welfare check.

Police scene near 57th and Walker, West Allis

FOX6 reached out to police on Monday, Dec. 4. They haven't revealed who these people are or the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

FOX6 spoke to multiple neighbors off camera. One person who lives on the same street said the 50-year-old often fought with his neighbors, and did things to make them uncomfortable.

The neighbor says they filed several complaints over the years with the city of West Allis and the police department.

Neighbors said they were concerned about the man's well-being and their own.

Some neighbors said they were sad to learn what happened, and others told FOX6 they were relieved.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.

FOX6 also reached out to the West Allis Police Department for information on this incident, and any previous complaints or calls to the house.

Police want to assure the community they are not in any danger.