West Allis boy dead, parents charged with chronic neglect

article

The Brief Dante Campbell, a 4-year-old West Allis Boy, died over the weekend. Prosecutors have now charged his parents with chronic neglect, causing death. An investigator said it was "the most extensive and severe injuries" he's seen on a child.



The parents of Dante Campbell, a 4-year-old West Allis Boy, are now criminally charged in connection with his death.

In Court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 31-year-old Charlotte Kurek and 21-year-old Devario Cruz with chronic neglect of a child, causing death. They are expected to make their initial court appearances on Thursday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

The West Allis police and fire departments were called to the Dairy Queen at 108th and Greenfield on the morning of Oct. 18. When officers arrived, paramedics were working on the unresponsive 4-year-old boy. He later died at Children's Wisconsin.

Court filings said Campbell had bruising on his face, neck, torso and limbs. A West Allis police sergeant noted, in his 14 years of experience, "this was the most extensive and severe injuries that I have witnessed on a child."

West Allis police near 108th and Greenfield

What they're saying:

Cruz and Kurek initially told police the boy was injured falling down a flight of stairs at their apartment, where police later found three of Kurek's children alone. Court filings said Campbell's siblings believe he died sometime the day before.

Those older siblings told investigators Cruz would make Campbell and his twin sister stand on Legos and smack the kids in the face, and that Kurek did nothing to stop it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

Court filings said, inside the apartment, police also found guns and more than a pound of marijuana.

In an unrelated case, Cruz was charged three years ago with felony sexual assault of a child. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault.