West Allis 4-year-old death investigation; mother, boyfriend in custody

The Brief A four-year-old boy died over the weekend and West Allis police are investigating. The initial incident happened Saturday morning, Oct. 18, near 108th and Greenfield. Police have two people, the boy's mother and the mother's boyfriend, in custody.



A four-year-old is dead and investigators say the story about how it happened is not adding up.

Now West Allis police are investigating it as a homicide.

Records show four-year-old Donte Campbell’s mother – and her boyfriend – are in custody.

FOX6 dug through court records that detail how we got here.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Child unresponsive

What we know:

Police presence near 108th and Greenfield

It was shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Oct. 18. A four-year-old boy was unresponsive.

When police got to the area of 108th and Greenfield in West Allis, paramedics were trying to save him.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the boy as four-year-old Donte Campbell. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Death investigation

What we know:

A search warrant says he was covered in bruises.

Now court documents show what officers found as they investigated.

Minutes before someone called 911, filings say Campbell’s mother and her boyfriend pulled up to a friend’s home to drop off Campbell’s twin sister.

Investigators say someone heard the mother say, "I need to go to the hospital my son is not breathing, I think he is dead." Then they sped off.

Later, there was a 911 call from Campbell’s mother. Police would later find the three at the Dairy Queen.

Court filings say the mother told police her boyfriend had been watching her kids, noting he was quote, "heavy-handed" with discipline.

The boyfriend told police that morning he found Campbell quote ‘stiff’ and that he "smelled bad," saying the boy had fallen down a flight of stairs Friday evening.

At some point, the boy ended up in the car with his mom, his sister, and his mom’s boyfriend.

Filings say cops found three other kids in the apartment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Noting the bathroom had the "strong smell of rubbing alcohol" and the "smell of urine in the children’s northwest bedroom."

Investigators say Donte Campbell’s bruising was inconsistent with falling down the stairs.

The mother and boyfriend remain in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail, but have not been charged in connection to the case.

West Allis police say they plan to refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.